U.S. FDA agrees to extend J&J COVID-19 vaccine's shelf-life to 6 months
U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it agreed with Johnson & Johnson that its COVID-19 vaccine's shelf life can be extended to 6 months from 4.5 months when stored at 2-8°c.
In a letter to the company, the U.S. FDA said it had completed the review of data provided by J&J, and based on the information submitted, it concurs with the extension. (https://bit.ly/3zRuTMB)
The agency also said the extension was applicable to batches that might have expired prior to the issuance of the letter provided they were stored at the recommended temperature.
