Eshopbox launches smart connect with Amazon Prime to enable faster deliveries

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI/News Voir): Eshopbox, a leading e-commerce fulfillment startup that helps brands and retailers explore multichannel commerce with its fulfillment infrastructure and technology platform, today announced its support for Amazon Smart Connect Integration to enable brands earn Amazon Badge for their listings and gain access to millions of Prime members from day one. Amazon Smart connect program enables sellers to launch their inventory sources live with the Prime Tag without sending inventory to Amazon FBA warehouses. With Eshopbox integration, sellers do not just save the transportation cost to Amazon warehouses, but refilling stocks becomes much easier and faster as there is no dependency on the availability of appointments or slots. Such flexibility particularly helps during peak seasons or sale events like recently conducted Amazon Prime Day. Unlike Amazon warehouses, Eshopbox has no upper limit on the number of items stored as well. Till date, 2 million products have received prime badging via this integration through Eshopbox. Its on-time order processing rate has been 100% during the recent event and 42% of orders have been delivered within the same day or next delivery promise.

This integration offers many advantages over the seller flex fulfilment model as well. With Eshopbox, brands don't have to reserve inventory only for Amazon. Instead, the same inventory pool is available via real-time integration to all online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra Tatacliq, Ajio, or its direct-to-consumer e-commerce website. Such inventory pooling helps optimise the inventory holding of a brand and saves a lot on working capital requirements. Eshopbox also takes care of all the operational requirements of the Amazon Smart Connect program, to ship the orders on time, ensure there are no cancellations and have a high bar on all the performance metrics. Meeting such metrics makes sellers listings eligible for faster delivery options, enhancing the customer shopping experience. Sellers don't need a team to responsibly handle the everyday inbounding, order packing or managing returns - they store inventory with Eshopbox, and all of it is automated for them. The other benefits for sellers through the Smart Connect program include quick onboarding, multi-location fulfilment and improved ratings that have a significant impact on discoverability for consumers.

Commenting on the launch, Mayur Karwa, Co-founder & CTO at Eshopbox said, "E-commerce companies have stopped looking at the supply chain as a cost centre and are now a major revenue driver. Our integration with Amazon is just another step in offering fast and affordable fulfilment, which will accelerate sales." "The Amazon Smart Connect integration with Eshopbox has been of immense help for our business. We have been able to scale during the Amazon Prime event with their quick inwards and tech-enabled solution resulting in no more stockouts,'' added Rishubh Satiya from Plixlife (brand using Eshopbox to sell on Amazon)

This development by Eshopbpx is also in line with the recent launch of the Multi-seller flex model by Amazon to increase the selection on its platform and help sellers save on transportation costs. Eshopbox is an all-in-one e-commerce logistics platform using modern software to provide fast and affordable fulfilment. Brands of all sizes - use Eshopbox's full-service solution to store inventory at warehouses near their customers and ship orders with the Eshopbox carrier network to improve transit times and shipping costs. Eshopbox's deep integration with sales channels enables brands to earn prime-like badges to accelerate their sales.

