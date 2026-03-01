Left Menu

Weaving Harmony: India's Unifying Rhythm of Music

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted India's rich musical heritage at a ceremony for Ganashram, a music-spiritual center. He emphasized music as a unifying force in India, with traditions dating back to the Vedas. The event underscored music's role in peace and spirituality across diverse communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 01-03-2026 13:22 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 13:22 IST
Weaving Harmony: India's Unifying Rhythm of Music
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the unifying power of music in India at the foundation stone ceremony for Ganashram, a music-spiritual center initiated by the Kuriakose Elias Service Society in Nadathara.

Radhakrishnan highlighted the nation's profound musical heritage, tracing its roots from the hymns of the Vedas to contemporary compositions. He noted that music in India is both a spiritual journey and a celebration of life.

The Vice President also praised Ganashram for promoting unity across faiths through music and meditation, and emphasized the global recognition of India's soft power in yoga, which, like music, acts as a connecting bridge between nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension Erupts Outside US Consulate in Karachi Following Khamenei Killing

Tension Erupts Outside US Consulate in Karachi Following Khamenei Killing

 United Arab Emirates
2
Tragedy Strikes: Unidentified Vehicle Kills Milkman in Mirzapur

Tragedy Strikes: Unidentified Vehicle Kills Milkman in Mirzapur

 India
3
Tragic Kakinada Cracker Unit Blast Claims 21 Lives

Tragic Kakinada Cracker Unit Blast Claims 21 Lives

 India
4
Deepak Gupta Takes the Helm of GAIL with a Forward-Looking Vision

Deepak Gupta Takes the Helm of GAIL with a Forward-Looking Vision

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026