Weaving Harmony: India's Unifying Rhythm of Music

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the unifying power of music in India at the foundation stone ceremony for Ganashram, a music-spiritual center initiated by the Kuriakose Elias Service Society in Nadathara.

Radhakrishnan highlighted the nation's profound musical heritage, tracing its roots from the hymns of the Vedas to contemporary compositions. He noted that music in India is both a spiritual journey and a celebration of life.

The Vice President also praised Ganashram for promoting unity across faiths through music and meditation, and emphasized the global recognition of India's soft power in yoga, which, like music, acts as a connecting bridge between nations.

