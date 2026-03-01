Alipura Mourns: A Village Unites in Tribute to Ayatollah Khamenei

Alipura village in Chikkaballapur was shrouded in grief this Sunday as the Shia-majority community mourned the reported death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, allegedly in a US-Israel attack.

In a remarkable display of solidarity, villagers declared a three-day mourning period as a tribute to their esteemed Shia leader. Businesses voluntarily closed, and public celebrations were halted, creating a serene atmosphere of recollection and respect.

The warming relationship between the village and Iran began with Khamenei's visit in 1986, which led to Alipura building a hospital named in his honor. Many villagers maintain close ties with Iran, making Khamenei's reported death a deeply personal loss. In a moving ceremony, mourners dressed in black, prayed for his soul, and denounced the attack.