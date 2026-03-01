Left Menu

Alipura Mourns: A Village Unites in Tribute to Ayatollah Khamenei

The Shia-majority village of Alipura in Chikkaballapur district marked a three-day mourning period in solidarity following the reported death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Villagers, who have historical ties with Iran, suspended activities and organized prayers to honor the leader's legacy.

Chikkaballapur | Updated: 01-03-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 13:18 IST
Alipura village in Chikkaballapur was shrouded in grief this Sunday as the Shia-majority community mourned the reported death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, allegedly in a US-Israel attack.

In a remarkable display of solidarity, villagers declared a three-day mourning period as a tribute to their esteemed Shia leader. Businesses voluntarily closed, and public celebrations were halted, creating a serene atmosphere of recollection and respect.

The warming relationship between the village and Iran began with Khamenei's visit in 1986, which led to Alipura building a hospital named in his honor. Many villagers maintain close ties with Iran, making Khamenei's reported death a deeply personal loss. In a moving ceremony, mourners dressed in black, prayed for his soul, and denounced the attack.

