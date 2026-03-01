Left Menu

Global Outcry: Mourning and Protests Erupt Over Khamenei's Assassination

Muslim communities worldwide express profound grief and anger over the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by US-Israeli forces. Protests, prayer events, and three days of mourning are announced, with global condemnation sought for this violation of international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-03-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 13:13 IST
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
  • Country:
  • India

Muslim organizations globally are expressing profound grief and anger over the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, by US-Israeli joint strikes. In response, protests and prayer events have been announced across various communities.

In India, the All India Shia Personal Law Board, led by Maulana Yasoob Abbas, has organized a large protest and condolence meeting at Chhota Imambara in Lucknow. The protest will include the burning of effigies of US President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Prominent Muslim leaders, including Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad and Maulana Saif Abbas Naqvi, have condemned the killing, emphasizing that Khamenei's voice supported oppressed Muslims globally. They have called on the international community to unite and condemn these actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

