Left Menu

Goa Govt Reassures Citizens Amid Middle East Turmoil

The Goa government is monitoring the Middle East conflict and assures no reports of stranded Goans despite disrupted flights. Goa NRI Commissioner Narendra Sawaikar assures contact with the Goan community, stating the situation remains normal, urging calm. Alerts are issued, and the Indian Embassy remains active with advisories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 01-03-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 13:08 IST
Goa Govt Reassures Citizens Amid Middle East Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government is actively monitoring the escalating conflict situation in the Middle East, with assurances that no Goans are reported stranded, despite widespread flight disruptions.

On Saturday, the aerial conflict involving the US and Israel resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leading to airspace restrictions across the region.

Goa NRI Commissioner Narendra Sawaikar, in communication with Goans in affected areas, has urged families not to panic, stating the situation is under control and that the Indian Embassy continues to issue timely advisories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Unidentified Vehicle Kills Milkman in Mirzapur

Tragedy Strikes: Unidentified Vehicle Kills Milkman in Mirzapur

 India
2
Tragic Kakinada Cracker Unit Blast Claims 21 Lives

Tragic Kakinada Cracker Unit Blast Claims 21 Lives

 India
3
Deepak Gupta Takes the Helm of GAIL with a Forward-Looking Vision

Deepak Gupta Takes the Helm of GAIL with a Forward-Looking Vision

 India
4
Assam Government on Alert for Citizens in West Asia Amid Conflict

Assam Government on Alert for Citizens in West Asia Amid Conflict

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026