Goa Govt Reassures Citizens Amid Middle East Turmoil

The Goa government is actively monitoring the escalating conflict situation in the Middle East, with assurances that no Goans are reported stranded, despite widespread flight disruptions.

On Saturday, the aerial conflict involving the US and Israel resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leading to airspace restrictions across the region.

Goa NRI Commissioner Narendra Sawaikar, in communication with Goans in affected areas, has urged families not to panic, stating the situation is under control and that the Indian Embassy continues to issue timely advisories.

