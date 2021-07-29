Left Menu

Gangavaram port sets record in discharging bauxite ore

PTI | Vsp | Updated: 29-07-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 20:39 IST
Gangavaram Port on Thursday claimed that it has set a national record by discharging 125,380 tons of Bauxite within 24 hours using the Mechanical Unloading System.

The vessel M V.Berge Apo carrying 165,598 tons of Bauxite was berthed at GPL on account of M/S Vedanta Limited.

This achievement stands out as the fastest Bauxite discharge rate in the history of any port in India, a port release claimed.

The Port recorded another milestone in iron ore loading target by changing its loading pattern.The team achieved the highest loading in difficult grade of Iron Ore Fines.

The vessel MV Night Sky which was berthed at GPL used MHC, Mechanical and Ship loader simultaneously.

The vessel was berthed at 09:40 hrs on July 27 and commenced her loading at 14:05 hrs the same day, by engaging manual MHC mode as well as Mechanical through Ship Loader mode to help customers achieve their goal.

Gangavaram Port management said ''We are extremely delighted at this dual achievement by our team.The record discharge rate yet again reaffirms our superior port infrastructure and operational efficiency.'' PTI COR DBV BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

