Spain's economy grows faster than expected in Q2
Spain's gross domestic product expanded 2.8% in April-June compared to the quarter before, faster than the 2.2% expected by analysts, official data showed on Friday.
The Spanish economy rebounded faster than expected in the second quarter after unexpectedly contracting in the first three months of the year, when rising COVID-19 contagion forced new restrictions on businesses. Spain's gross domestic product expanded 2.8% in April-June compared to the quarter before, faster than the 2.2% expected by analysts, official data showed on Friday. The economy had contracted 0.4% in January-March.
"This week's data confirm a strong recovery is ongoing," Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on her Twitter account. Year on year, the economy grew a stunning 19.8% in April-June, partly recovering ground lost during the second quarter of 2020 when Spain's strict coronavirus lockdown caused a 21.5% contraction.
The growth reading was also faster than the 2.4% Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had anticipated in an interview with Reuters a few days ago. The Spanish economy, which was one of the worst hit by the pandemic last year, with an eye-watering 11% contraction in 2020, is leading the rebound among large European Union countries. France, which also unveiled second quarter GDP data on Friday, saw activity expand by just 0.9%.
Earlier this week, the Spanish government maintained its economic growth forecast for the year at 6.5%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Spanish
- Spain
- Pedro Sanchez
- France
ALSO READ
As COVID wards fill again, Spanish doctor warns young they're vulnerable
As Spain's beaches fill up, a seaside resort sends in the drones
BRIEF-Deutsche Bank may have mis-sold foreign exchange derivatives to over 50 companies in Spain- FT
Spain's COVID-19 infection tally rises by 27,688 cases, 41 deaths
Spain struggles to contain COVID-19 as contagion rate rises