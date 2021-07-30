Left Menu

Spain's economy grows faster than expected in Q2

Spain's gross domestic product expanded 2.8% in April-June compared to the quarter before, faster than the 2.2% expected by analysts, official data showed on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 13:43 IST
Spain's economy grows faster than expected in Q2

The Spanish economy rebounded faster than expected in the second quarter after unexpectedly contracting in the first three months of the year, when rising COVID-19 contagion forced new restrictions on businesses. Spain's gross domestic product expanded 2.8% in April-June compared to the quarter before, faster than the 2.2% expected by analysts, official data showed on Friday. The economy had contracted 0.4% in January-March.

"This week's data confirm a strong recovery is ongoing," Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on her Twitter account. Year on year, the economy grew a stunning 19.8% in April-June, partly recovering ground lost during the second quarter of 2020 when Spain's strict coronavirus lockdown caused a 21.5% contraction.

The growth reading was also faster than the 2.4% Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had anticipated in an interview with Reuters a few days ago. The Spanish economy, which was one of the worst hit by the pandemic last year, with an eye-watering 11% contraction in 2020, is leading the rebound among large European Union countries. France, which also unveiled second quarter GDP data on Friday, saw activity expand by just 0.9%.

Earlier this week, the Spanish government maintained its economic growth forecast for the year at 6.5%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021