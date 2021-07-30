Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 23:30 IST
Mock security drill conducted at Mumbai CSMT station
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Personnel from multiple police agencies, including Force One commandos, carried out a mock drill at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in Mumbai to check preparedness to deal with any security threat, an official said on Friday.

According to the official, the mock drill started at around 12.45 pm on Thursday in which an alert was given that ''a group of five suspected terrorists has entered the CSMT station and was going towards platform No. 13'' (from where long-distance trains start).

Responding to the alert, personnel from the GRP (Government Railway Police), QRT (Quick Reaction Team), BDDS (bomb detection and disposal squad), dog squad and RCP (Riot Control Police) rushed to the spot, he said.

Different teams of the Mumbai police were also alerted to eliminate the possible threat from terrorists, the official said.

Commandos from the Maharashtra Police's elite unit Force One were also called and an operation was launched against the terrorists, he said.

The mock drill was called off after eliminating the threat in coordination with various forces at around 3.30 pm, he said.

Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey appreciated the efforts of various agencies who participated in the exercise.

''Mock drill at CSMT yesterday. Our elite Force 1 along with local police in readiness ensuring safety of one and all,'' Pandey tweeted.

On Friday, another mock drill was conducted at Vasai Road railway station, on Mumbai's outskirts, which was also successful, he said.

Mumbai CSMT was one of the sites of the 26/11 terror attacks. PTI DC RSY RSY

