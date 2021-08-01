Paytm to hire 20,000 field sales executives

Digital payments and financial services company Paytm have started a process to hire around 20,000 field sales executives across India to educate merchants on digital adoption, according to sources aware of the development.

According to a Paytm hiring advertisement, field sales executives (FSEs) would have the opportunity to earn as much as Rs 35,000 and more in monthly salaries and commissions.

The company is looking to hire youth and undergraduates as FSE.

''Paytm has started hiring FSEs. It is an opportunity open for individuals who have either passed Class 10, Class 12, or are a graduate. It will help in employment generation in small cities and towns, especially for those who have lost jobs during the pandemic.

''The company wants to encourage more women to take up the opportunity to help educate women merchants about digital payment,'' the source said.

The FSE will promote Paytm's entire range of products including Paytm all-in-one QR Codes, Paytm all-in-one POS machines, Paytm Soundbox as well as other products across the company's ecosystem such as wallet, UPI, Paytm Postpaid, merchant loans, and insurance offerings.

Paytm is also running a guaranteed cashback offer to reward merchants and also offers Soundbox and IoT (internet of things) devices that can be leveraged by FSEs.

The company has committed Rs 50 crore for the program this year with a target to uplift over two crore merchants who use Paytm in their day-to-day life.

''Any individual who is at least 18 years, is Class 10 or Class 12 pass, or is a graduate and has an Android smartphone, can apply using the Paytm app.

''Preference will be given to those with a two-wheeler, who are comfortable traveling and have prior sales experience. Applicants also need to have good knowledge of the local language and area,'' the source said.

According to data firm RedSeer's, Paytm's gross merchandise value (GMV) at around Rs 4 lakh crore is the highest in the payments industry.

Recently, Paytm Payments Bank crossed the 1-crore mark in issuing FASTags, which is about a third of the total tags issued by the rest of the banks in the country.

The company has filed a draft paper with markets regulator Sebi for a Rs 16,600-crore IPO; and according to a source, it should get listed by October if it gets regulatory approvals within expected timelines.