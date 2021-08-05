Left Menu

Sonata launches new sub-brand 'Epic' in partnership with Flipkart

Epic by Sonata offers a value-fashion range of watches, with a price range starting at just Rs 499. Starting today, the collection will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 12:59 IST
India's largest selling watch brand Sonata has partnered with Flipkart to launch its new sub-brand 'Epic by Sonata' featuring a stylish range of watches for modern consumers. Image Credit: Twitter (@SonataWatches)
India's largest selling watch brand Sonata has partnered with Flipkart to launch its new sub-brand 'Epic by Sonata', featuring a stylish range of watches for modern consumers.

"With the introduction of Epic, Sonata is at an exciting juncture to take the next leap of its brand journey and offer young, fashion-driven but value-conscious consumers a stylish and stunningly priced offering from a trusted brand. The partnership with Flipkart opens up opportunities in a dynamic and multi-category environment, with a captive trend-seeking, digital native audience," said Suparna Mitra, CEO, Watches and Wearables Division, Titan Co Ltd.

The partnership with Titan Company is aimed at driving category ownership across markets. Through this partnership, Sonata will connect with Flipkart's registered and burgeoning customer base of over 350 million, with a diverse and well-penetrated geographic spread across India, Flipkart said in a press release on Thursday.

"We are happy to partner with Titan Company for the launch of 'Epic by Sonata', as we believe that the latest trends should be made accessible to every consumer across the country. People will be able to choose from a large range of stylish time wear from India's most trusted watchmaker and have it reach their doorstep through our safe delivery process," said Nishit Garg, Vice President - Flipkart Fashion.

