Venezuela's former presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez sought diplomatic refuge, fearing arrest by Maduro's forces after claiming victory in a contested election. Gonzalez, speaking from Madrid, alleged potential imprisonment and torture if he had remained in Venezuela.

Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono, CEO of Hungary-based BAC Consulting, denied involvement in deadly pager explosions in Lebanon, despite her global humanitarian reputation and diverse background. She says her company was wrongfully implicated in the tragic incident.

Pro-European President Maia Sandu kicked off her re-election campaign with a city rally in Chisinau alongside a referendum on Moldova joining the EU, while her rival Alexandr Stoianoglo also rallied his supporters.

Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, proclaimed that his right-wing party would win the next UK election by capturing disillusioned voters. Despite Labour's dominance, Farage expressed confidence in unseating Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government in 2029.

Freed Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza urged Western governments to prepare for Russia's democratic transition post-Putin, highlighting the urgency due to a 'narrow sliver of time' to establish democracy after his departure.

U.S. officials met Sikh advocates to address threats facing Sikhs in the U.S., following a foiled murder plot against a prominent activist, ahead of President Biden's meeting with India's Prime Minister Modi.

Prospects for a Gaza ceasefire remain slim as U.S. hopes for an agreement before President Biden's term end appear unlikely, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, sources say.

A Secret Service probe revealed lapses in protocol and poor communication before an attempted assassination of Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, holding some agents accountable for the security breach.

An Israeli airstrike killed top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil and senior figures, intensifying the year-long conflict as Israel declared its intent to secure the area around its border with Lebanon.

UN urged countries to leverage their influence to prevent a full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah, after escalations involving deadly explosions, suspecting Israeli involvement without confirmation.

