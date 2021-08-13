Left Menu

Wockhardt inks pact to produce, supply Sputnik vaccine to Dubai-based firm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 12:11 IST
Wockhardt inks pact to produce, supply Sputnik vaccine to Dubai-based firm
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Drugmaker Wockhardt on Friday said it has inked a pact with Dubai-based Enso Healthcare and a subsidiary of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for production and supply of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik.

The Mumbai-based firm has entered into an agreement with Enso and Human Vaccine LLC , a wholly-owned unit of the management company of RDIF to manufacture and supply Sputnik V, Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19, Wockhardt said in a regulatory filing.

Subject to requisite approvals and other conditions, upon successful technology transfer from Human Vaccine LLC, the company will manufacture and supply to Enso up to 620 million doses of the Sputnik V and the Sputnik Light vaccines, it added.

''The term of the agreement is up to June 2023 for the contract manufacturing of up to 620 million doses of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light,'' Wockhardt noted.

Sputnik V uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination. Its efficacy was determined to be 91.6 percent as per an article published in the medical journal Lancet.

Wockhardt shares were trading 5.54 per cent up at Rs 516.40 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021