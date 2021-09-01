Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 12:39 IST
Nissan Motor records nearly four-fold jump in wholesale of Nissan, Datsun in Aug
  • India

Nissan Motor India on Wednesday reported a nearly four-fold jump in wholesale at 3,209 units across its two brands, Nissan and Datsun, in August 2021.

The company had recorded a wholesale of 810 units in the same month last August 2020, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.

The newly launched Nissan Magnite SUV continues to receive robust customer response with more than 60,000 cumulative bookings, it added.

Commenting on the sales performance, Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said, ''With the start of the festive season, customer sentiments are positive with increasing inflow of bookings, the challenge is on the supply side with shortages and increased lead time of semi-conductors supply impacting the availability of vehicles.'' He further said, ''We foresee this challenge to continue during the coming months while we continue to work with the supply chain in an endeavour to deliver more Nissan Magnite to customers so that they can enjoy the game changing SUV at the earliest, while we continue to focus on customer experience strengthening the network by increasing the capacity and capability.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

