Power market on IEX clocks all-time high monthly volume of 9,538 MU

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) said on Wednesday the electricity market achieved a new milestone with a record all-time high monthly volume of 9,538 million units in August, achieving 74 per cent year-on-year growth.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 15:30 IST
The market saw Rs 3.56 per unit as average price in solar and Rs 4.85 per unit in non-solar segments. Image Credit: ANI
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) said on Wednesday the electricity market achieved a new milestone with a record all-time high monthly volume of 9,538 million units in August, achieving 74 per cent year-on-year growth. The national peak demand at 196 GW saw an increase of 17 per cent while energy consumption at 129.51 BU also grew 17 per cent.

On one hand, growth in the economic and industrial activities led to the increase in demand for power. On the other hand, supply side constraints like high cost of imported coal and LNG as well as lower wind power generation led to increase in electricity prices discovered on the exchange. The market, however, continued to work uninterrupted facilitating the distribution utilities and industries in addressing the increased power demand in the most flexible, competitive, transparent and efficient manner, said IEX.

The day-ahead market traded 6,649 MU volume during August with average price of electricity at Rs 5.06 per unit, marking 48 per cent growth. The term-ahead market comprising intra-day, contingency, daily and weekly contracts traded 617 MU during the month and recorded 401 per cent growth.

The real-time electricity market continued to see exceptional performance with monthly volumes of 1,859 MU, seeing a significant 116 per cent growth. The average monthly price of the market was Rs 4.64 per unit. The green market segment traded 412.94 MU volume comprising 146.85 MU under solar segment and 266.09 MU under non-solar segment.

The market saw Rs 3.56 per unit as average price in solar and Rs 4.85 per unit in non-solar segments with overall average price being Rs 4.21 per unit. There were 43 market participants during August which included distribution utilities from West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Punjab, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Assam and Tamil Nadu among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

