Left Menu

TCS, Wipro among 5 cos shortlisted for implementation of data analytics projects: Sebi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 16:15 IST
TCS, Wipro among 5 cos shortlisted for implementation of data analytics projects: Sebi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sebi has shortlisted five companies, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro, for the implementation of the data analytics projects for tracking possible market manipulations like insider trading and front running.

Capgemini Technology Services India, Larsen & Toubro Infotech and NEC Corporation India too have been shortlisted.

These five companies ''have been shortlisted for further process'', the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a public notice dated August 31.

The regulator, in June, had invited expression of interest (EoI) from ''reputed and reliable solution providers for implementation of data analytics project and building of data models at Sebi''.

The move was part of the capital markets regulator's effort to address and handle challenges arising out of technological advancements in the markets.

While inviting EoI, the regulator had said it was looking to leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning to address critical challenges for data analytics impacted by the processing of a vast amount of data, either structured or unstructured.

As a precursor to this project, a data lake with an analytics platform has been set up by the markets regulator.

The selected agencies are expected to build analytical models, with artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Further, the analytics development will be done as per the regulator's requirements. This includes developing new models, implementing analytics projects, enhancement of a model in terms of adding new data sources in existing models, among others.

In addition, the analytics development would include establishing linkages between various entities in the market, automated extraction of details from documents filed with Sebi and prediction of market manipulations such as insider trading and front running.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
3
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
4
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021