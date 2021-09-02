Need to do theme based projects instead of ministry or department-wise approvals: Jitendra

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday emphasised the need for theme-based projects involving private sector instead of going for ministry or department-wise approvals.

He said indigenous medical technologies will help reduce dependence on imports, and for this, the government, private sector, corporates and scientists will have to come together and pool their resources.

Singh noted that the government is collaborating with stakeholders in developing medical technology.

“Instead of ministry/department-wise approvals, we should go for theme-based projects involving the private sector. Indigenous medical technologies will help reduce dependence on imports and for this the government, private sector, corporates and scientists, all will have to come together and pool their resources,” he said.

The minister further said India's healthcare industry has made several advances during the brief 70 years since independence and this sector is recognised as the sunrise sector in India.

He said India is among the world leaders in medicare and sometimes new technologies are applied here even before these are rolled out in the west.

The Union minister added that most medical technologies are not indigenous and the country is still dependent on as much as 85 per cent imported technologies.

“One reason is that the healthcare sector has never been given priority in India, neither social nor cultural, owing to legacy issues besides economic constraints,” he said.

He, however, said several initiatives have been undertaken during the last seven years to promote Ease of Business and Make in India.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the freedom to do away with regulations that have been hampering the growth of indigenous industry,'' the minister added.

According to a statement, India's medical technology sector was worth USD 11 billion in 2020. A CII study estimates that this will grow up to USD 50 billion by 2025.

