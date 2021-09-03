Ukraine's finance minister says inflation below 10% is possible - Interfax

Ukraine's finance minister Serhiy Marchenko hopes that inflation will stay below 10%, Interfax Ukraine quoted him as saying on Friday. Inflation has surged in recent months, prompting the central bank to raise interest rates three times this year.

The rate of inflation hit 10.2% year-on-year in July. The next interest rate decision will take place on Sept. 9. "There are hopes that it will be possible to keep inflation within 10%, not exceeding 10%," Marchenko said during the Ukrainian Financial Forum, organized by the asset management company ICU.

Deputy Central Bank Governor Sergiy Nikolaychuk told the event that Ukraine's foreign exchange reserves exceed $30 billion.

