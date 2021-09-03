Left Menu

Ukraine's finance minister says inflation below 10% is possible - Interfax

9. "There are hopes that it will be possible to keep inflation within 10%, not exceeding 10%," Marchenko said during the Ukrainian Financial Forum, organised by the asset management company ICU. Deputy Central Bank Governor Sergiy Nikolaychuk told the event that Ukraine's foreign exchange reserves exceed $30 billion.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 17:15 IST
Ukraine's finance minister says inflation below 10% is possible - Interfax
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's finance minister Serhiy Marchenko hopes that inflation will stay below 10%, Interfax Ukraine quoted him as saying on Friday. Inflation has surged in recent months, prompting the central bank to raise interest rates three times this year.

The rate of inflation hit 10.2% year-on-year in July. The next interest rate decision will take place on Sept. 9. "There are hopes that it will be possible to keep inflation within 10%, not exceeding 10%," Marchenko said during the Ukrainian Financial Forum, organized by the asset management company ICU.

Deputy Central Bank Governor Sergiy Nikolaychuk told the event that Ukraine's foreign exchange reserves exceed $30 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021