Left Menu

Grasim Industries appoints appoints Hari Krishna Agarwal as MD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 11:24 IST
Grasim Industries appoints appoints Hari Krishna Agarwal as MD
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Birla Group flagship firm Grasim Industries Ltd has appointed Hari Krishna Agarwal as its Managing Director with effect from December 1, 2021, following request for early retirement by incumbent Dilip Gaur, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on September 1, 2021 had accepted the request of Gaur for an early retirement.

Accordingly, ''Gaur will cease to be Managing Director and Key Managerial Personnel as well as Member of the Board of Directors of the company with effect from the close of business hours of November 30, 2021,'' the filing added.

Earlier in February this year, the board had approved the reappointment of Gaur as MD for a period of one year with effect from April 1, 2021.

Gaur had joined the Aditya Birla Group (ABG) in 2004 after spending 24 years at Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

The company further said its board has approved appointment of Agarwal, ''as the Managing Director and Key Managerial Personnel'' for a period of two years with effect from December 1, 2021 to November 30, 2023 subject to approval of shareholders.

Agarwal is a veteran of ABG, having been part of it for close to four decades. During this period, he has held different roles in cement, chemicals and pulp and fibre businesses before taking on his current role as Business Head, Pulp & Fibre, the filing said.

A Chartered Accountant and an Executive MBA from Sasin, Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, he had started his career with ABG in 1982 as Management Trainee at Rajashree Cement, a division of Indian Rayon, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021