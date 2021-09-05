190 stranded Pakistani citizens return home via Attari-Wagah border crossing

A total of 190 Pakistani nationals, who were stuck in India following closure of border crossings due to coronavirus cases, returned home via the Attari-Wagah border point on Sunday, officials said.

They had come to pay obeisance at Hindu and Sikh shrines in different states of India.

The Pakistani nationals underwent medical examinations and were issued medical certificates before they went back to their country.

Some Pakistani nationals said they were very happy to be able to return home after a gap of over a year.

Kanji Ram, a resident of Sindh province in Pakistan, praised Indian authorities for extending all possible help he needed.

He said the Indian government was kind enough to provide him free food, medicines, medical treatment and shelter besides helping to complete the travel documents.

