Left Menu

190 stranded Pakistani citizens return home via Attari-Wagah border crossing

PTI | Attari | Updated: 05-09-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 21:10 IST
190 stranded Pakistani citizens return home via Attari-Wagah border crossing
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 190 Pakistani nationals, who were stuck in India following closure of border crossings due to coronavirus cases, returned home via the Attari-Wagah border point on Sunday, officials said.

They had come to pay obeisance at Hindu and Sikh shrines in different states of India.

The Pakistani nationals underwent medical examinations and were issued medical certificates before they went back to their country.

Some Pakistani nationals said they were very happy to be able to return home after a gap of over a year.

Kanji Ram, a resident of Sindh province in Pakistan, praised Indian authorities for extending all possible help he needed.

He said the Indian government was kind enough to provide him free food, medicines, medical treatment and shelter besides helping to complete the travel documents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021