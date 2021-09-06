Ryanair ends talks with Boeing for 737 MAX 10 order
Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 06-09-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 14:37 IST
- Country:
- Ireland
Ryanair has ended talks with Boeing on a major new order for Boeing 737 jets due to a disagreement over pricing, the Irish airline said in a statement on Monday.
"Negotiations with Boeing for a MAX10 order ... have ended without any agreement on pricing," Ryanair said in a statement.
