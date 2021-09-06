SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

In an effort to address challenges some beneficiaries have experienced in trying to access their Social Relief of Distress R350 grant from the Post Office, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has reopened a system for applicants to change their payment method.

Applicants of the Special COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant can now change their method of payment for their money to be paid into a bank account. The agency has confirmed the bank account method as the most convenient and quickest way to receive the grant and avoid queues at the Post Office.

The window to change payment method opened on Friday, 3 September and will run until 10 September 2021, while other social grants are being paid.

SASSA said that the Post Office does not pay the SRD grant during the normal social grant payments of the Old Age, Disability and children's grants.

When the systems opened for the SRD grant early in August 2021, applications came rolling in by the millions, reaching 11 237 724 nationally, three weeks later. Despite the high number of applications, SASSA has been able to expedite payment of verified clients, while continuing to verify the remaining applications.

SASSA reminded caregivers who also receive child grants and have been approved for the R350 relief grant, that they are paid through their SASSA payment card.

"These clients, who have received the R350 grant in their SASSA card, are advised not to collect at the Post Office but to access the money at merchants or bank ATMs. These clients are reminded that they can also use the card to pay for purchases and not necessarily only to withdraw cash," the agency said.

SASSA added that clients whose grants are approved and paid through the Post Office must await an SMS notification that the grant is available, to confirm where and when they can collect their SRD grant.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)