Sensex gains 167 points, IT stocks surge

Equity benchmark indices extended their bull run to scale new highs on Monday with IT and auto stocks leading the rally.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-09-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 16:18 IST
Wipro gained by 4.9 pc on Monday to close at Rs 687.50 per share. Image Credit: ANI
Equity benchmark indices extended their bull run to scale new highs on Monday with IT and auto stocks leading the rally. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 167 points or 0.29 per cent at 58,297 while the Nifty 50 rose by 54 points or 0.31 per cent to 17,378.

Sectoral indices were mixed with Nifty realty up by 3.1 per cent, IT by 1.5 per cent and auto by 0.4 per cent. But Nifty financial service, private bank and FMCG were in the negative zone. Among stocks, Wipro gained by 4.9 per cent to close at Rs 687.50 per share. HCL Technologies zoomed by 2.6 per cent and Infosys by 1.8 per cent.

Reliance Industries advanced by 1.7 per cent to Rs 2,429 per share while Hindalco rose by 1.6 per cent. The other major gainers were Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hindustan Unilever and Axis Bank.

But IndianOil Corporation, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Britannia and Kotak Mahindra Bank traded with a negative bias. Meanwhile, Asian shares edged higher as a disappointing US payrolls report promised to keep policy there super-loose for longer, but also clouded the outlook for global growth and inflation.

Japan's Nikkei added 1.83 per cent, extending a rally on hopes a new prime minister there would bring added fiscal stimulus. Hong Kong shares rose 1.01 per cent led by tech and financials while South Korea's Kospi ticked up by 0.07 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

