Blinken arrives in Qatar as four Americans leave Afghanistan
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-09-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 20:50 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived on Monday in Qatar where he will seek support to evacuate Americans and at-risk Afghans left behind in Afghanistan.
A senior State Department official told reporters onboard Blinken's flight that Washington has facilitated the safe departure of four more Americans overland from Afghanistan.
