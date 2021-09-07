US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat on worries over slowing economic recovery

Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Tuesday, as worries over the slowing pace of economic recovery overshadowed hopes that the Federal Reserve would maintain its accommodative stance a little longer after a soft U.S. payrolls report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 4.15 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 35,373.24.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.05 points, or 0.00%, at 4,535.38, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 12.47 points, or 0.08%, to 15,375.98 at the opening bell.

