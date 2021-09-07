Left Menu

Dr Reddy's starts supply of Sputnik V first doses

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-09-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 20:54 IST
Dr Reddy's starts supply of Sputnik V first doses
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Sep 7 (PTI): Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday said it initiated supply of the first dose component of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to partner hospitals all over the country.

The development came following the announcement that Panacea Biotec supplied the first shipment of the second component of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine manufactured by it for sale in India.

Dr Reddy's earlier suspended the supply of the first dose of Sputnik V following supply constraints from Russian Direct Investment Fund.

A Dr Reddy's spokesperson also said the supply of the first does is followed by equivalent quantities of the second dose component.

The city-based drug maker also launched website to keep the public updated on the availability of the Sputnik V vaccine the site (www.drreddys.com/sputnik-vaccine) contains a list of cities, towns and hospitals where the vaccine is available.

''As announced by our partners, the RDIF and Panacea Biotec, supply of the second dose component manufactured by Panacea Biotec has now commenced. Dr. Reddy's has initiated supply of the first dose component to partner hospitals all over India followed by equivalent quantities of the second dose component,'' the spokesperson said.

With more batches of the second dose component to follow from the manufacturing site, Dr Reddy's expects the momentum and supply to continue, the official added.

Dr Reddy's is in a pact with RDIF to sell the first 125 million people doses (250 million vials) of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021