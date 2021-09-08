Left Menu

Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 15:01 IST
Domestic edtech company Lido Learning on Wednesday said it has launched its flagship coding programme in the US and Canada.

''Lido Learning has seen encouraging response in our home country, and several early adopters have appreciated our product to be timely, more so during the pandemic when children needed additional support with their school lessons,'' Lido Learning CEO and founder Sahil Sheth said in a statement.

He added that expanding into the US and Canada with coding as the primary skill allows the company to take the expertise of coding tutors in India, connecting them to markets that are hungry for this skill.

Currently, the company has a team of 50 working on its international businesses and going forward, it is planning to expand to the UK, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Sheth added.

In India, it offers classes in maths, science, English, and coding for students from KG to Grade 12 in CBSE and ICSE.

