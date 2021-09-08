Left Menu

Hero Motors aims to treble exports, international revenue to Rs 3,000 crore by FY24

The group is set to cross Rs 1,000 crore in exports and international revenue this financial year, backed by strong global demand for bicycles, e-bikes and automotive components segments, which would be as much as 92 per cent higher over FY21, HMC Group said in a release.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 19:57 IST
Hero Motors aims to treble exports, international revenue to Rs 3,000 crore by FY24
  • Country:
  • India

HMC (Hero Motors Company) Group is aiming to treble its exports and international revenue to Rs 3,000 crore by FY24, driven by high growth in the European and American markets. The group is set to cross Rs 1,000 crore in exports and international revenue this financial year, backed by strong global demand for bicycles, e-bikes and automotive components segments, which would be as much as 92 per cent higher over FY21, HMC Group said in a release. Earlier this year, the group announced its plans to set up a new international headquarters, Hero International (HIT), in London as part of a push towards expanding Hero Cycles overseas business and strengthening its global presence.

Besides Hero Cycles Ltd, the group also includes auto parts manufacturing companies Hero Motors Ltd, ZF Hero Chassis Systems and Munjal Kiriu Industries, among others. Hero Cycles has a manufacturing facility in Sri Lanka as well as a Design Centre in the UK. It also owns UK-based Avocet Sports, Germany-based HNF, and Firefox Bikes in India.

It has a manufacturing capacity of six million bicycles per year and a network of plants located in Ludhiana (Punjab), Ghaziabad (UP), and Bihta (Bihar). While Avocet Sports was Hero Cycles' first overseas acquisition and marked the company's entry into the European bicycle market, HNF marked the company's foray into the e-bikes segment. “With the first batch of 'made in India' HNF e-bikes to the European market and the launch of Hero E Cycle Valley, we are looking forward to robust global expansion and mark a major leap for indigenous manufacturing,” Pankaj M Munjal, Chairman and MD at HMC, said on the group's 65th Founder's Day. “We are confident of crossing Rs 1,000 crore of exports and international revenue and meeting another ambitious target of Rs 3,000 crore by FY 24,” Munjal added. Hero International in June at the time of the delivery of the first batch of 'Made-in-India' e-bikes to Europe had said the company aims to achieve an organic revenue of up to EURO 300 million by 2025 while adding EURO 200 million from inorganic growth.

The company said it has further consolidated its place as a reliable supplier in the global market while bringing suppliers and manufacturers under one umbrella at the 'Atmanirbhar' manufacturing hub in the form of a 100-acre Hero Industrial Park.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021