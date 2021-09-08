The COVAX vaccine-sharing facility has lowered its delivery target to 1.425 billion doses of anti-COVID-19 shots this year, from a July estimate of 2 billion, the GAVI Vaccine Alliance said. Reasons for the cut include export restrictions on key supplier Serum Institute of India (SII), manufacturing problems and delays in the regulatory reviews.

EUROPE * Switzerland will require people from Monday to show a COVID-status certificate to access indoor spaces like restaurants, the government said, while also previewing potential travel restrictions.

* A Ukrainian government commission will meet soon to decide whether to tighten lockdown restrictions, the prime minister told a televised government meeting. * Germany could see a "massive momentum" in new cases in autumn if the vaccination rate does not increase, the head of the Robert Koch Institute said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan's government is firming up its intentions to extend the state of emergency in most areas where it is currently in effect, including the capital Tokyo, until Sept. 30, NHK reported.

* The Asian Youth Games, due to be held in Shantou city in China's southern Guangdong province in November, have been postponed to December 2022. * Three-quarters of people over the age of 16 in Australia's New South Wales have now had at least their first vaccination dose.

* South Korea is drawing up a plan on how to live more normally with COVID-19, expecting 80% of adults to be fully vaccinated by late October. AMERICAS

* The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in person when it starts its next session in October. * President Joe Biden on Thursday will present a six-pronged strategy intended to fight the spread of the Delta variant and increase U.S. vaccinations, the White House said.

* Canadian National Railway Co said all its employees in Canada must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sees technology and climate change as key investment areas for its post-COVID-19 strategy, it said in its 2020 annual review. * The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Tuesday approved $567 million in emergency support for Tanzania to help it finance a vaccination campaign and meet the health and social costs of the pandemic.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Vaccine developer Novavax Inc has initiated an early-stage study to test its combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine.

* Talks are underway with Johnson & Johnson about running a booster trial in South Africa after its vaccine was used in a mass trial of almost half a million health workers in the country, Bloomberg News reported. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World stocks edged away from the previous session's record highs and European stocks dropped on uncertainty over the pace of economic recovery, while the dollar hit one-week highs as investors reduced exposure to riskier assets. * The U.S. Federal Reserve should go forward with a plan to trim its massive pandemic stimulus programme despite a slowdown in U.S. jobs growth last month, the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said.

* Japan should strive for a new form of capitalism to reduce income disparity that has worsened under the pandemic, former foreign minister Fumio Kishida says. * Russia may borrow less than planned in the final part of this year thanks to higher-than-expected budget revenues, deputy finance minister said.

