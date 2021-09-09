Left Menu

GameStop beats second-quarter revenue estimates as shoppers return to stores

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 01:38 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 01:38 IST
GameStop Corp, the videogame retailer at the center of this year's "meme stock" trading frenzy, beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as vaccinations encouraged people to return to its stores.

Net sales rose to $1.18 billion in the second quarter ended July 31 from $942 million a year earlier, above the average estimate of $1.12 billion by four analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The results come as investors closely track chairman and top shareholder Ryan Cohen's efforts to build out the company's online business to take on big-box retailers and revive its stores to bring back gamers.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

