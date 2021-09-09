Left Menu

Denave launches its retail solution mascot - Dgenie

Dgenie will unify these solutions and orchestrate them in an order to drive the ultimate goal of delivering superior consumer experience for all retail brands.About Denave Denave is a global sales enablement company focused on driving revenue growth for its customers through a wide range of service offerings.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-09-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 11:19 IST
Denave launches its retail solution mascot - Dgenie
  • Country:
  • India

Offers holistic services for the retail industry to maximise ROI NOIDA, India, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Denave, the global technology-powered sales enablement organisation, today unveiled its first-ever retail solutions mascot, named Dgenie. Given the new world opportunities, the company has enhanced its focus on the retail ecosystem with revamped and holistic services. Dgenie is the face of Denave's Retail Solutions - one that is modern, data-driven, problem-solving, and global.

Expressing his excitement on the launch of Dgenie, Sunil Munshi, APAC CEO, Denave, said, ''I'm extremely excited to introduce our new brand mascot to our clients. Our strong line-up of retail solutions needed a unique identity to articulate the commitment, rigor, prowess, and value that we offer. And Dgenie filled that void. With end-to-end retail management solutions - virtual retail, sales force automation platforms, promoter management, planogram automation, smart auditor, sales training, channel management, trade marketing, events and activations, retail audit and merchandising, field sales and marketing and so much more - Denave is focused on resolving customer pain points, ensuring business continuity and maximising ROI.'' Commenting on the launch of the mascot, Shubhra Sinha, Head- Marketing & Communication, Denave said, ''Dgenie unfolds another exciting chapter in our commitment to address the retail requirements of our clients. More than just a mascot, he is a beacon of retail transformation. Dgenie will help retailers surmount the retail throes. He represents Denave's vision of breaking down calcified & creaky processes and set up retail ecosystems conducive to growth, enabling modern-day retail enterprises to be fast, resilient, and efficient.'' With over two decades of experience in the retail industry, Denave has partnered with global retail brands to provide turnkey, high-quality, and technology-led solutions. Dgenie will unify these solutions and orchestrate them in an order to drive the ultimate goal of delivering superior consumer experience for all retail brands.

About Denave Denave is a global sales enablement company focused on driving revenue growth for its customers through a wide range of service offerings. The company leverages latest technology trends and disruptive approach to create effective sales engines. Denave has built multi-industry expertise partnering with global businesses and takes a solution-conscious approach to deliver best practices in sales by leveraging people, processes, technology and innovation to drive revenue. Denave has reached across 5 continents, 50+ countries and 500+ cities globally. For more information, please visit www.denave.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1611728/Denave_DGENIE.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021