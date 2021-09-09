Denave launches its retail solution mascot - Dgenie

Offers holistic services for the retail industry to maximise ROI NOIDA, India, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Denave, the global technology-powered sales enablement organisation, today unveiled its first-ever retail solutions mascot, named Dgenie. Given the new world opportunities, the company has enhanced its focus on the retail ecosystem with revamped and holistic services. Dgenie is the face of Denave's Retail Solutions - one that is modern, data-driven, problem-solving, and global.

Expressing his excitement on the launch of Dgenie, Sunil Munshi, APAC CEO, Denave, said, ''I'm extremely excited to introduce our new brand mascot to our clients. Our strong line-up of retail solutions needed a unique identity to articulate the commitment, rigor, prowess, and value that we offer. And Dgenie filled that void. With end-to-end retail management solutions - virtual retail, sales force automation platforms, promoter management, planogram automation, smart auditor, sales training, channel management, trade marketing, events and activations, retail audit and merchandising, field sales and marketing and so much more - Denave is focused on resolving customer pain points, ensuring business continuity and maximising ROI.'' Commenting on the launch of the mascot, Shubhra Sinha, Head- Marketing & Communication, Denave said, ''Dgenie unfolds another exciting chapter in our commitment to address the retail requirements of our clients. More than just a mascot, he is a beacon of retail transformation. Dgenie will help retailers surmount the retail throes. He represents Denave's vision of breaking down calcified & creaky processes and set up retail ecosystems conducive to growth, enabling modern-day retail enterprises to be fast, resilient, and efficient.'' With over two decades of experience in the retail industry, Denave has partnered with global retail brands to provide turnkey, high-quality, and technology-led solutions. Dgenie will unify these solutions and orchestrate them in an order to drive the ultimate goal of delivering superior consumer experience for all retail brands.

