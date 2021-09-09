Microsoft, OYO partner to drive innovation in hospitality and travel industry

India-based hospitality company OYO has entered into a multi-year strategic partnership with Microsoft to drive innovations in the hospitality and travel tech industry. The partnership will see the companies co-developing next-generation travel and hospitality products and technologies in order to redefine experiences for travellers whilst driving higher business efficiencies and revenues for hotels and homestays.

Commenting on this collaboration, Abhinav Sinha, Global COO & Chief Product Officer – OYO Hotels & Homes said, "We are excited to join hands with Microsoft in our constant endeavour to improve business opportunities for the small and independent hotel and homeowners and to redefine experiences for travellers. This alliance with Microsoft will accelerate the deployment of our products in the hands of small businesses we work with, allowing us to create even more impact through an integrated technology ecosystem available on the cloud for businesses in the remotest corners of the world."

In a press release on Thursday, Microsoft said that OYO will adopt Azure as a key enabler to drive cloud-based innovations. Small and independent hotels and homeowners will have access to OYO's latest technology to manage their guests' experience, increase revenue and run operations seamlessly with the security and scalability of Microsoft Azure.

Using Microsoft's Azure IoT, OYO will develop Smart Room experiences for travellers such as premium and customized in-room experiences, including self-check-in, self-KYC, IoT-managed smart locks and virtual assistance.

As part of the alliance, OYO will also start sharing its existing workloads to Microsoft Azure, adopt the Microsoft 365 suite for better collaboration and productivity and switch to Github Enterprise for accelerating tech development in a secure manner.

"It is inspiring to see how the Microsoft cloud is empowering digital natives like OYO to accelerate industry transformation and innovations, turning the challenges of a post-pandemic era into opportunities for the future," said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.