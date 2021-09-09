U.S. FDA to ask for more time before deciding on Juul e-cigarettes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to ask for more time before deciding whether e-cigarettes from market leader Juul Labs Inc can be sold in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/fda-to-seek-more-time-to-decide-fate-of-juul-11631196029?mod=latest_headlines, citing people familiar with the matter.

Juul, along with other e-cigarette brands including British American Tobacco Plc's Vuse and Imperial Brands Plc's Blu, had to meet a September 2020 deadline to file applications to the FDA showing that its products provided a net benefit to public health. The agency had a year to judge whether each product was effective in getting smokers to quit and, if so, whether the benefits to smokers outweighed the health damage to new e-cigarette users - including teenagers - who never smoked.

In August, the agency denied marketing applications for nearly 55,000 flavored e-cigarette products from three tiny companies for failing to provide evidence they appropriately protect public health. The agency said last month it received applications from over 500 companies covering more than 6.5 million tobacco products.

