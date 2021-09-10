FTSE 100 heads for worst week since mid-August as recovery slows

The FTSE 100 edged higher on Friday, but was set for its worst weekly performance since mid-August as data showed the pace of domestic economic recovery stalled in July against the backdrop of a surge in COVID-19 cases and supply chain disruptions. The blue-chip index rose 0.3%, while the domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.2%.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell gained 1.1% and 0.5%, respectively, while miners added 0.7%, tracking commodity prices. Economic output rose just 0.1% in July, the Office for National Statistics said, the smallest monthly increase since January when Britain went into a new national lockdown. .

"Many issues which hampered July's growth have now been overcome," said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell. "Isolation rules have been relaxed ... the vaccination roll-out has continued apace and Delta appears to have been kept at bay, at least for now. August's figures will be coloured by the bright palate of summer, but September seems to have brought a new term full of old normals."

A resurgence in COVID-19 cases globally has sparked fresh worries about whether the vaccine-backed economic recovery can be sustained, with the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 down about 1.3% and 1.4%, respectively, for the week. Meanwhile, a Reuters poll found the Bank of England will raise borrowing costs by end-2022, earlier than previously thought, with a chance it may come even sooner as a solid pandemic recovery and high inflation may tip the bank's hand.

Motor insurer Admiral and life insurers Aviva and Prudential gained between 0.1% and 0.5% as Barclays raised its price targets on the stocks. British airways owner IAG slipped 1.9% after Credit Suisse cut its price target on the stock.

French luxury group LVMH gained 2% after HSBC upgraded the stock to "buy" from "hold". Rival Burberry Group added 1.5%.

