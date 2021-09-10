Left Menu

Harsha Bangari takes charge as Managing Director of India Exim Bank

Harsha Bangari has taken over as the Managing Director of Export-Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank).

Updated: 10-09-2021 16:22 IST
Bangari is seasoned finance professional with experience of more than 26 years in financial sector. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Harsha Bangari has taken over as the Managing Director of Export-Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank). She was earlier the Deputy Managing Director.

A seasoned finance professional with experience of more than 26 years in the financial sector, Bangari has thorough knowledge of the Bank's processes and business policies across functions, covering cross-border project financing, risk management, client servicing and liability-side management, including treasury functions and foreign currency resources. Her areas of interest include international debt capital markets and international project finance.

Bangari joined India Exim Bank in 1995. Before her elevation as the Deputy Managing Director a year back, she was a Chief General Manager and the Chief Financial Officer of the Bank. Bangari holds a bachelor's degree in commerce and is a chartered accountant. (ANI)

