Delhi airport forecourt waterlogged briefly after heavy rains; 5 flights diverted due to bad weather

The forecourt of the Delhi airport was waterlogged for a ''short period'' Saturday morning after sudden heavy rains, its operator DIAL said.

Sources said five flights were diverted from the airport this morning due to the bad weather conditions.

Four domestic flights -- two of SpiceJet and one each of IndiGo and Go First -- were diverted to Jaipur. One international flight -- Emirates flight from Dubai to Delhi -- was diverted to Ahmedabad, the sources mentioned.

Waterlogging was reported from several parts of the national capital including Moti Bagh and RK Puram in south Delhi after rains lashed the city Saturday morning.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Twitter that ''due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt''.

''Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved,'' it added.

Operations have been back to normal since 9 am, the DIAL mentioned.

An official of the meteorological department said the national capital received 97 mm rainfall since Friday morning.

