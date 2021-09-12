Woman jumps off bridge in suicide bid in Kerala, rescued
- Country:
- India
A 26-year-old woman who jumped into backwaters from Venduruthy bridge here on Sunday in an alleged suicide attempt, was rescued by two onlookers, including a Navy sailor.
The Alappuzha native jumped from the bridge in the afternoon and sailor T Anand Kumar and a civilian Rajesh P G immediately dove into the backwaters to rescue her, Navy said in a statement.
''A Naval sailor namely T Anand Kumar, Rank - LLOG STD of INS Garuda jumped to save the female along with a civilian male, named Rajesh PG. Later, a Naval patrolling boat operating in vicinity safely rescued and brought them ashore,'' the statement said.
After giving first aid at Naval Hospital INHS Sanjivani, the woman was shifted to a government Hospital nearby and that both the rescuers are fine, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anand Kumar
- Kochi
- Navy
- Alappuzha
- Hospital
- Naval
- Rajesh
- Rank - LLOG STD of INS Garuda
ALSO READ
US: COVID-19 deaths straining Florida hospital morgues
China protests US Navy, Coast Guard ships in Taiwan Strait
Risk of hospitalisations higher with Delta variant: UK study
China condemns sailing of US Navy Coast Guard ships through Taiwan Strait
Telemedicine Consultation provider Healwell24 collaborates with Niramay hospitals for Teleconsultation