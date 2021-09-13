Left Menu

Bridge collapses after heavy rains in HP's Shimla

A bridge collapsed following heavy rainfall in Rohru subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Monday, a state disaster management official said. All roads leading to the Janglik bridge in Rohru subdivision has been closed for vehicular movement after it collapsed due to heavy rainfall, the state disaster management director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 13-09-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 17:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A bridge collapsed following heavy rainfall in Rohru subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Monday, a state disaster management official said. All roads leading to the Janglik bridge in Rohru subdivision has been closed for vehicular movement after it collapsed due to heavy rainfall, the state disaster management director Sudesh Kumar Mokhtar said. The district administration has informed the concerned PWD department about the incident, he added.

