Left Menu

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures inch higher ahead of inflation data

S&P and Dow futures rose on Tuesday as investors favored stocks expected to benefit from an economic recovery this year, although gains were muted in the run-up to consumer price data, which could affect the monetary policy. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones had snapped five days of losses after a volatile session on Monday, with economically sensitive sectors such as energy and financials supporting the indexes.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 16:13 IST
US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures inch higher ahead of inflation data
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

S&P and Dow futures rose on Tuesday as investors favored stocks expected to benefit from an economic recovery this year, although gains were muted in the run-up to consumer price data, which could affect the monetary policy.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones had snapped five days of losses after a volatile session on Monday, with economically sensitive sectors such as energy and financials supporting the indexes. Focus now turns to August consumer price data, due at 8:30 A.M. ET (1230 GMT), which is expected to show if a spike in inflation this year is as transitory as the Federal Reserve has posited. A Reuters poll expects the reading to be steady from July.

Investors are concerned that a sustained rise in inflation could push the Fed into tightening policy earlier than signaled, especially after data last week showed a strong rise in August producer prices. U.S. S&P 500 E-minis were up 5 points, or 0.11%, at 06:15 am ET. Dow E-minis were up 25 points, or 0.07%, while Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 5 points, or 0.03%.

Focus is also on the possible passage of U.S. President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget package, which is expected to include a proposed corporate tax rate hike to 26.5% from 21%. A possible hike in corporate taxes comes as yet another uncertainty, along with recent concerns over slowing economic growth due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Market participants now expect a substantial correction in stock markets by the end of the year, with some investors turning bearish on a global economic recovery. Oil stocks, which were the best performers on Monday, extended gains into premarket trading, as crude prices hit a six-week high on expectations of more supply disruptions due to a hurricane in the Gulf Coast.

Major technology stocks, which had lagged their broader peers in the previous session, were muted in premarket trade. U.S.-listed Chinese firms fell as investors remained wary of regulatory shocks from Beijing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021