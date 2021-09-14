Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures jump as consumer price growth slows sharply

U.S. stock futures rose on Tuesday as data showed underlying consumer prices increased at their slowest pace in six months in August, lending credence to the Federal Reserve's view that high levels of inflation were transitory. The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, edged up 0.1% last month.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 18:11 IST
U.S. stock futures rose on Tuesday as data showed underlying consumer prices increased at their slowest pace in six months in August, lending credence to the Federal Reserve's view that high levels of inflation were transitory. The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, edged up 0.1% last month. That was the smallest gain since February and followed a 0.3% rise in July.

At 8:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 140 points, or 0.4%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 18.5 points, or 0.41% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 57.5 points, or 0.37%. Stock index futures were trading slightly lower before the data.

