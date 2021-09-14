Coca-Cola India Announces the Appointment of Sonali Khanna as Vice President and General Counsel for Coca-Cola India and South West Asia

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Coca-Cola announced the appointment of Sonali Khanna, as Vice President and General Counsel for Coca-Cola India and South West Asia. Sonali is succeeding Anjuli Kelotra, who will be taking on a global assignment. Sonali is a new addition to Coca-Cola’s leadership team for the region to further drive the Company’s purpose driven approach. The new structure is designed to enable the India &South West Asia business to be a growth engine for The Coca-Cola Company, by capitalizing on emerging opportunities while continuing to build on talent development.

Sonali has over 24 years of work experience in a variety of roles covering diverse areas with well-known FMCG and Satellite Communications & Technology companies like Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, GSK Consumer, and Hughes Network Systems.

Sonali will be responsible for providing oversight and leadership over all legal matters relating to the Operating Unit (OU), with a focus on strategic legal support, as well as business advice and solutions. She will be actively collaborating with multiple stakeholders, including the Coca-Cola global network of legal professionals, as well as the company’s colleagues throughout the Enterprise.

Commenting on the appointment, Sanket Ray – President, India and Southwest Asia, said It is our constant endeavor to strengthen the leadership team for a strong sustainable future growth and address the developing business needs. I am delighted to welcome Sonali on this exciting journey. Sonali brings a wealth of experience in strategic legal support, and her contributions will augment our journey towards Emerginging Stronger, together as a system Formerly, Sonali worked with Goodyear India Limited as Head - Legal, Compliance and Company Secretary. Sonali has received her Bachelor of Commerce degree from Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University; Company Secretary from ICSI; and LL.B from Delhi University.

About Coca-Cola India Coca-Cola in India is one of the country’s leading beverage companies, offering a range of healthy, safe, high-quality, refreshing beverage options to consumers. Since its re-entry in 1993, the company has been refreshing consumers with its beverage products – Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola No Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up Charged, Thums Up Charged No Sugar, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Maaza, VIO flavoured milk, Minute Maid range of juices, Minute Maid Smoothie and Minute Maid Vitingo, Georgia range of hot and cold tea and coffee options, Aquarius and Aquarius Glucocharge, Schweppes, smartwater, Kinley and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. The Company along with its owned bottling operation and other bottling partners, through a strong network of over 2.6 million retail outlets, touches the lives of millions of consumers, at a rate of more than 500 servings per second. Its brands are some of the most preferred and most sold beverages in the country, with Thums Up and Sprite being the top two selling sparkling beverages.

The Coca-Cola India system provides direct employment to 25,000 people and indirect employment to more than 150,000 people. The Coca-Cola system in India is contributing in its own small way to building sustainable communities through community initiatives under World Without Waste, Fruit Circular Economy, water stewardship, women empowerment, and many others.

For further information on the company's India operations and its products, please visit: www.coca-colaindia.com and www.hccb.in

