Left Menu

UK minister: Regulator concern sank deal for Valneva shot

The U.K. government cancelled an agreement with French vaccine maker Valneva partly because it was clear the companys COVID-19 shot wouldnt be approved by British regulators, the health secretary said Tuesday.Sajid Javids comments came a day after Valneva said the government had terminated an agreement to buy at least 100 million doses of the vaccine.

PTI | London | Updated: 14-09-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 19:29 IST
UK minister: Regulator concern sank deal for Valneva shot
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The U.K. government cancelled an agreement with French vaccine maker Valneva partly because it was clear the company's COVID-19 shot wouldn't be approved by British regulators, the health secretary said Tuesday.

Sajid Javid's comments came a day after Valneva said the government had terminated an agreement to buy at least 100 million doses of the vaccine. The company “strenuously” denied allegations that it had breached its contract obligations.

Responding to questions from a lawmaker, Javid said he couldn't go into detail on the government's decision because of commercial issues.

But he said that ''it was also clear to us that the vaccine in question that the company was developing would not get approval by the (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency) here in the U.K.,” Javid said in the House of Commons. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Britain was an early backer of the Valneva project, agreeing to invest millions of pounds in a production facility in Scotland as part of deal announced last September. As part of the contract, the U.K. had agreed to buy 100 million doses of the vaccine, with options for another 90 million. The vaccine is in late stage human trials and not yet approved by regulators.

Valneva would have received up to 1.4 billion euros ($1.65 billion) from the agreement, if Britain took delivery of all 190 million doses, according to the company.

While the decision to cancel the contract won't have an immediate impact on Britain's mass vaccination program, Scottish officials are concerned about the impact on jobs at the Valneva plant in Livingston, outside Edinburgh.

The government's investment in Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine was expected to support at least 100 high-paying jobs at the plant.

Javid said the government would be working with Scottish authorities on issues surround the Livingston plant. Even without the Valneva vaccine, the government has acquired more than enough doses to fully vaccinate everyone in the country twice.

More than 80% of people age 16 and over have already been fully vaccinated, according to the latest government figures. The government on Tuesday announced plans to offer a third shot of vaccine to everyone over 50 and other vulnerable people in an effort to head off waning immunity this winter.

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021