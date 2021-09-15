Left Menu

EESL Executive Vice Chairman Saurabh Kumar resigns

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 18:52 IST
EESL Executive Vice Chairman Saurabh Kumar resigns
  • Country:
  • India

Energy Efficiency Services Ltd Executive Vice Chairman, Saurabh Kumar has resigned from the post on personal grounds.

Kumar, who was serving his probation period after being appointed as Executive Vice Chairman on April 1, 2021, tendered his resignation on Tuesday, as per the resignation letter reviewed by PTI.

His appointment was for five years. According to his terms and conditions of service, Kumar has to serve a notice period of one month. But he has requested that he be relieved early on September 30, 2021. EESL was mandated to aggregate demand for 10,000 electric vehicles by the government. It is promoted by NTPC, PFC, REC and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021