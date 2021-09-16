Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, Speaks to CNBC-TV18 Over Plans to Expand Its EV Network and New Product Launches

Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire India • TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of 2 new products in the 125cc segment by the end of September 2021 • The Company also expects to scale up sales by half a million vehicles in the 125cc category • Launch the TVS iQube in 5 new cities on World EV Day and are getting ready to take the electric scooter to 25 more cities in the near future • Plans of an upgraded TVS iQube along with partnerships for a wide fast-charging infrastructure too Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director of TVS Motor Company, spoke about the company's plans to launch two new products in the 125cc segment in September 2021. With the festive season around the corner and the fast administration of vaccinations, he is confident that demand will be better going forward.

“What is very exciting for TVS Motor is that we are launching two very cool products in the 125cc segment. The 125cc motorcycle segment has been growing at over 20 percent CAGR in the last four or five years and we at TVS Motor Company is committed to bring new offerings for the millennials,” Sudarshan Venu told CNBC-TV18.

TVS Motor Company expects the two-wheeler exports in international business to continue to grow. On the domestic front, there are semiconductor shortages, however, the company feels that from September this will improve both in terms of supply and also due to some reworking of their supply chains.

The company is betting on electric vehicles as the future of the automobile industry and a key contributor to a low carbon economy in the future.

''We are developing a full range of products and have a passionate team of over 500 engineers working on this. For World EV Day, we are planning to scale up TVS iQube to over 10 cities and another 25 cities in the near future. We are also looking at some partnerships in the charging space, which will be announced soon to expand the customer convenience of electric vehicles. Going forward in the next two years we will have a full range of electric vehicles from 5 to 25 kilowatts in two and three-wheelers,” said Sudarshan Venu.

There is a need for faster EV adoption and on plans to set up charging points, Sudarshan Venu said, “We are a customer-focused company, and our main focus is to increase customer convenience and offer fast-charging as widely as possible. So, we are looking at many partnerships in this area to really scale up very fast as we take TVS iQube nationwide by March.” Click here to listen to the whole interview of Sudarshan Venu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)