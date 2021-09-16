Vietnam likely to ratify RCEP trade pact by November - official
- Country:
- Vietnam
Vietnam will likely ratify the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership(RCEP) trade deal before November this year, its deputy minister of trade said on Thursday.
Tran Quoc Khanh in a statement said the China-led trade pact, signed in November last year, could take effect early next year.
RCEP includes China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) - Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
