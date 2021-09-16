Left Menu

PLI scheme for auto sector to build self-sustaining framework for e-mobility industry: SMEV

The scheme for automobile and drone industries is part of the overall announcement of PLI plans for 13 sectors made earlier during the Union Budget 2021-22, with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, which has an investment in Revolt Motors, said the scheme will incentivise high value advanced automotive technology vehicles and products, and herald a new age in higher technology, more efficient and green automotive manufacturing.The Champion OEM Incentive plan is a sales-value-linked scheme applicable on battery-run EVs of all segments, it added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 16:40 IST
PLI scheme for auto sector to build self-sustaining framework for e-mobility industry: SMEV
  • Country:
  • India

Electric vehicle manufacturers' body SMEV on Thursday said the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for auto and auto-components will build a self-sustaining framework for the e-mobility industry. The Union Cabinet has on Wednesday approved a Rs 26,058 crore PLI scheme for auto, auto-components and drone industries to enhance India's manufacturing capabilities.

The scheme will incentivise the emergence of advanced automotive technologies' global supply chain in India, with incentives worth around Rs 26,000 crore to be provided to the industry over the next five years. The scheme is especially beneficial for existing large players engaged in the automotive business and new entrants, as it will renew the interest of traditional players and motivate them to invest in the sector, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) Director-General Sohinder Gill said in a statement. It is estimated that over the five years, the PLI scheme for the automobile and auto components industry will lead to a fresh investment of over Rs 42,500 crore, incremental production of over Rs 2.3 lakh crore and will create additional employment opportunities of over 7.5 lakh jobs.

The move will strengthen the manufacturing ecosystem and build a self-sustaining framework for the e-mobility industry, Gill noted. However, he said, most of the existing small and medium OEMs engaged in the EV automotive business and new startups may not be able to qualify for the scheme and will have to operate under the existing norms. Policies supported by fiscal and non-fiscal incentives are the pillars that drive consumer sentiment and accelerate the adoption of new products in the market, he said. The Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) and amendments to the FAME II scheme in June have generated a positive consumer response; the same is envisioned on the rolling out of the PLI scheme. We look forward to continuing working with industry players and policymakers to build India as a global EV manufacturing hub, Gill said in the statement. Terming the scheme a “futuristic step” by the government, which will help the automobile industry to be self-reliant, Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director at Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd, said, “The scheme aims to enhance India's manufacturing capabilities and will boost the sunrise industry of Electric Vehicles”.

The PLI scheme is going to promote the Indian manufacturers to expand their businesses, he said. “The push for a clean environment and sustainable mobility will help us to raise our targets by a higher percentage and expand operations in global markets. This move will further make this segment stronger with the utilisation of advanced technology and fasten infrastructure,” Gupte added. According to Emkay Global Financial Services, the PLI scheme, along with the already announced plan for Advanced Chemistry Cell and FAME, should support EV penetration and localisation of components. During the initial period, a notable part of the incentives could be passed on by auto companies to their end customers to support the acceptance of EVs, in our view, it stated. “We believe that the existing OEMs, especially in 2Ws, could be negatively impacted by the faster EV adoption, owing to increased competition from startups like Ola Electric. “Ancillaries are likely to benefit from localisation opportunities for both combustion engine parts and battery electric vehicle and fuel cell electric vehicle parts,” it said. The scheme for the automotive sector along with the already launched PLI plans for Advanced Chemistry Cell (Rs 18,100 crore) and Faster Adoption of Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (Rs 10,000 crore) will enable India to leapfrog from traditional fossil fuel-based automobile transportation system to environmentally cleaner, sustainable, advanced and more efficient Electric Vehicles (EV) based system. The scheme for automobile and drone industries is part of the overall announcement of PLI plans for 13 sectors made earlier during the Union Budget 2021-22, with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, which has an investment in Revolt Motors, said the scheme will incentivise high value advanced automotive technology vehicles and products, and herald a new age in higher technology, more efficient and green automotive manufacturing.

The Champion OEM Incentive plan is a sales-value-linked scheme applicable on battery-run EVs of all segments, it added. Anjali Rattan Nashier, Business Chair, RattanIndia Enterprises said, “This scheme for the auto industry, with a decided shift to promote clean and green electric vehicles in the country, will help develop the high-tech EV manufacturing ecosystem and will accelerate EV adoption in the country”.

The scheme for the auto sector envisages overcoming the cost disabilities to the industry for the manufacture of advanced automotive technology products in India.

The scheme is open to existing automotive companies and new investors, who are currently not in the automobile or auto component manufacturing business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021