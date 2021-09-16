Edelweiss AMC appoints Trideep Bhattacharya as CO-CIO equities

Edelweiss Asset Management on Thursday announced the appointment of Trideep Bhattacharya as the co–chief investment officer of equities, in a bid to strengthen its equity mutual funds investment team.

The asset management company (AMC) has also added Abhishek Gupta and Sahil Shah to its equity fund management team.

With this, Edelweiss AMC now has a 17-member strong equity investment team managing money across Long-only Equities, Hybrids, and Alternatives, the asset management company said in a statement.

The equity asset base across these strategies has grown 2 times in the last two years. This expanded team now strengthens and prepares the AMC to be future ready for further growth, it added.

''Our long-only equity mutual funds have a consistent track record, are gaining size and it is important to add more talent to this team to maintain consistency as we move forward. Trideep has vast experience in managing equity funds across Indian and global markets which will be an asset to our long-only equity mutual funds business,'' Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO, Edelweiss AMC, said.

Bhattacharya comes with two decades of experience in equity investing across Indian and global markets.

Prior to joining Edelweiss AMC, he built a market leading PMS business at Axis AMC, as Senior Portfolio Manager – Alternate Equities. He has also spent a significant amount of time as a portfolio manager at State Street Global Advisors and UBS Global Asset Management in London.

Gupta comes with over 16 years of work experience in Indian equity markets. Before joining Edelweiss Mutual Fund, he worked for over a decade at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Deutsche AMC (India), Baer Capital Partners and Reliance MF (NAM now).

Shah, who has more than 14 years of work experience as a fund manager and research Analyst, has been associated with Edelweiss since 2007, in different capacities.

