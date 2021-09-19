Left Menu

Ease of doing biz helped create more startups: Goyal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 22:10 IST
Ease of doing biz helped create more startups: Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

Simplification, facilitation and ease of doing business has helped India create more startups, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

For promoting startups, the government is creating future global leaders and wants to become the innovation hub of the world, he said during an interaction with the industry representatives in Bengaluru.

''India has been able to create the third largest startup ecosystem in the world since its launch.This has been possible by the government's focus on reforms like simplification, facilitation and ease of doing business,'' he said. He called upon the industries to be self-sufficient in the area of semiconductors. Goyal also suggested the participants to formulate a draft road map for the development of startups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021