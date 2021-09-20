Air defence clearance for non-scheduled flights to be valid for 3 hours
ADC is a permission required for all domestic non-scheduled operations.
In a move that will make operations of non-scheduled flights easier, the government on Monday said that air defence clearance will be valid for three hours for such flights from their planned departure time.
Till now, the validity window for Air Defence Clearance (ADC) was only 45 minutes. ADC is a permission required for all domestic non-scheduled operations.
In a series of tweets, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said the move would ''bring ease of operations for non-scheduled flight operators, including for medical evacuation flights''.
''A significant milestone achieved! MoCA, Air Headquarters & AAI join hands to increase the window of the validity of Air Defence Clearance (ADC),'' the ministry said.
Non-scheduled operations are services other than those following a particular time table. They include chartered flights. In separate tweets, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday shared pictures of a concept model of hybrid flying car being developed by Vinata Aeromobility.
''Delighted to have been introduced to the concept model of the soon-to-become Asia's First Hybrid flying car by the young team of @VAeromobility,'' the minister said.
According to him, once this takes off, flying cars would be used for transporting people and cargo as well as for providing medical emergency services.
