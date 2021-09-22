Constable run over by vehicle in UP

A police constable was run over by a vehicle near Baad police outpost here, police said on Wednesday.

''The incident took place when Gajendra Singh Chauhan (45) was trying to ease traffic congestion on NH2 by ensuring that vehicles were parked on the roadside properly,'' Lokesh Bhati, Inspector, Refinery Police Station, said.

Chouhan died on the spot, the officer said. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and two sons, police said.

The constable, a resident of Raja Ka Bag in Etawah, had joined the police force in 1995.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they added.

